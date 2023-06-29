MoDOT holds highway safety meeting

To combat the high percentage of fatal wrecks in Missouri, MoDOT held a town-hall style meeting in Palmyra.
By Josef Lawler
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Northeast Missourians had an opportunity to hear from MoDOT officials about how to keep their highways safe for everyone.

In 2022, there were 1,057 fatal wrecks throughout Missouri and 83% of vehicle occupants killed in northeast Missouri were not wearing a seat belt.

MoDOT officials said you can’t control how others drive, but you can take the proper precautions in preventing wrecks from happening.

“We all share a responsibility and we all owe it to each other to operate in a safe manner,” said Assistant to the State Highway Safety Traffic Engineer Jon Nelson. “So again, it’s those four simple things: buckle up, phone down, slow down, and drive sober. We can all do our part to make our own lives safer as well as everybody else on the roadway.”

MoDOT will be looking to do similar meetings in other parts of the state as the year progresses.

