National mold experts deem Adams County Courthouse unsafe

QUINCY (WGEM) - Four national experts deem the Adams County Courthouse unsafe and said no one should be or work in the building.

If they do, they’re advised to wear proper, protective clothing.

That’s the main take-away of a virtual town hall meeting Wednesday night hosted by a Chicago company that inspected the building.

”We are not out to get Quincy,” Naturopathic Dr. Eric Dorninger, of Boulder, Colorado said during the virtual Town Hall meeting Wednesday night. “We’re out to get Quincy’s population healthy again.”

More than 130 people tuned in to the meeting to learn more about results of recent mold testing at the Adams County Courthouse.

Safestart Environmental founder, lead tester and meeting host Larry Schwartz began the meeting by explaining the findings along with its health risks.

”Knowing what I know, and I can’t say that I’m absolutely right,” Schwartz stated. “But my strong professional opinion is work should cease in the building. Maybe people who need to be there, need to wear proper protection. When they go home, they should launder their clothing and shower. Anyone coming in the buillding should wear PP protection.”

Schwartz wasn’t alone in that opinion. Three physicians who are nation-wide experts in treating patients with Chronic Inflammatory Response Syndrome, also known as mold illness, agreed with Schwartz.

”Based on the evaluation of your report and based on the understanding that something like 70 out of 110 surveyed employees are having symptoms, I would say this building is not safe,” Dr. Scott McMahon said.

The experts agreed that the current state of the courthouse has financial effects as well, explaining how Adams County could be held liable for employees’ symptoms or sicknesses.

”This is not about blame or shame,” Dr. Dorninger said. “It’s about getting this building safe so that people who work there, and the people who are in prison, can actually have redemption with a functional brain.”

The physicians also stated that there are only six companies in the country that they would recommend for mold testing, one of which is Safestart Environmental of Chicago.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.