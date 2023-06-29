Safe and Livable Housing Committee host third Tenant Workshop

Quincy’s Safe and Livable Housing Committee is hosting their third tenant workshop, and the first session focused on tenants, landlords and city officials worki
By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - If you’re a rental tenant or landlord, a program is being offered to provide resources and help you understand your rights.

Quincy’s Safe and Livable Housing Committee is hosting a workshop for the third time, and the first session focused on tenants, landlords and city officials working together.

More than 20 people were in attendance for Wednesday’s meeting.

Quincy Police Chief Adam Yates shared information on the eviction process between landlords and tenants.

Attendees also learned more about when and how to submit minimum housing complaint forms.

Committee member Father Michael Kuse said he hopes his committee can continue to be a resource to landlords and tenants who are afraid to speak up about unsafe living conditions.

“We can be that voice for them, because I think we see this across the country, you’ve got to have someone that can give a voice to your needs whatever it is if its protecting children or housing you name it that’s what it’s all about,” Kuse said.

The meeting on June 28 was the first of five sessions.

Those who attend all five meetings will receive a free basket of cleaning supplies and a gift card to a local grocery store.

All sessions are free to attend.

If you missed the first meeting you can still attend next week’s meeting at Blessed Sacrament Church.

Dinner will be provided at 5 p.m. with the session beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Free childcare will be provided.

Click here for more information on the Tenant Workshops being held.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ayden Dietrich, Johnathan Torres Jr.
Six arrested in connection with string of car thefts and burglaries
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
US 61 crash
US 61 crash injures MoDOT worker
Pickup truck hits, kills woman crossing Avenue L in Fort Madison
Crystal Buckey, 63, was heading home after running errands when she got caught in a bad storm....
Mom cried for help as car swept away by rushing water, family says

Latest News

MoDOT holds highway safety meeting
Safe and Livable Housing Committee host third Tenant Workshop
Experts deem the Adams County Courthouse unsafe after high levels of mold and toxins found...
National mold experts deem Adams County Courthouse unsafe
National mold experts deem Adams County Courthouse unsafe