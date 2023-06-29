Severe weather, high winds push through the Tri-States knocking down trees and powerlines

Autoplay Caption

QUINCY (WGEM) - Severe storms bringing high winds and at least one confirmed tornado rolled through the Tri-States Thursday morning.

Thursday began as a First Alert Weather day with a severe thunderstorm watch issued for most of the Tri-States.

At 9:55 a.m. the National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for Scotland County, Missouri. That warning expired at 10:30 a.m., but a new Tornado Warning was immediately issued for Scotland County until 11 a.m. That was followed by a Tornado Warning in Lee County, Iowa, McDonough County, Illinois, and Hancock County, Illinois.

There were multiple Severe Thunderstorm Warnings issued while the storms passed through the Tri-States.

At least one tornado was spotted in Scotland County and 80 to 100-mile-per-hour winds were reported across the Tri-States.

Downed trees and power outages were reported across the Tri-States.

In Kahoka, Missouri, Fire Chief Mick Wood said the entire town is without power and damage is so severe, he does not know when it will be restored. He said residents who need assistance can call 660-727-2217.

Officials in Keokuk, Iowa, announced that due to the city being without power, city hall would be closed for the day.

Keokuk City Administrator Cole O’Donnell said residents should have branches and debris out to the curb as soon as possible and crews will get to them when possible.

O’Donnell said due to the amount of damage, it could take weeks before all debris is removed. If possible, residents are asked to cut branches down to no longer than six feet.

WGEM News will update this story as more reports of damage come in.

