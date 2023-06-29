Summer road projects begin in Macomb

MACOMB (WGEM) - Summer road work has officially begun in Macomb. On Thursday, crews began work near the intersection of Washington and Albert Streets.

They’ll be milling, tilling, reshaping, and micro-surfacing roads throughout town all summer.

Public Works Director Alice Ohrtmann said another project scheduled for the summer is University Drive from Randolph to White Streets.

”You may still have a small little bump or a dip, but it won’t be like that like it was before, it won’t be like a brand spanking new street, but it will be very smooth compared to what it was,” Ohrtmann said. “It will be dust free and we’ll be putting the micro-surfacing down over the top.”

She said to expect short delays, but nothing at night or on the weekends.

The resurfacing of Riley Street and Clark Street is also part of the summer projects.

Coming into 2023, one major road project was scheduled to happen near Macomb Jr./Sr. High School on S. Johnson, which Ohrtmann said is no longer a go.

“The engineer’s estimate was $4 million, the low bid was $6.4 million, so we’re going to regroup and see what we’re going to do and get that back out to bid later this year,” Ohrtmann said.

The project would have included all new pavement, a storm water system and a multiuse path.

Ohrtmann expects this summer’s work to conclude around September. This summer’s work totals about $1.4 million, $400,000 of which is being paid for by American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds and the rest by the city’s sales tax for infrastructure.

