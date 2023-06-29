WIU Performing Arts Center still on track for late 2025 completion, officials say

MACOMB (WGEM) - It’s been nearly 10 months since crews first began construction on Western Illinois University’s new Center for Performing Arts, and about nine months since Gov. J.B. Pritzker visited campus for a formal groundbreaking.

Now, it’s beginning to take considerable shape.

Deputy Director for Facilities Management Ted Renner said crews are working under underground electric work, installing concrete around stair towers, installing sheer walls and excavating near Browne Hall.

”We have had some delays, a 100-year old campus you’re going to find all kinds of unforeseen, unknown conditions, drain lines, telephone lines that were put in in the 60s, all that type of stuff, and then things that were just missed or weren’t on any plans,” Renner said.

Renner said one supply chain setback is structural steel, which he expects to receive sometime in August. Despite the setbacks, he said they’re still on track for completion in late 2025.

The 100,000-square-foot facility will feature a 900-seat theater, classrooms that are fully equipped for remote learning opportunities and office space.

“If you’re looking at Browne Hall which was built in the 1950s if you’re looking at Simpkins Hall which was built in the late 1930s, you’re looking at being able to take classrooms out of those much older buildings, put them in this building and really kind of help to give the student the best learning experience they can have,” Renner added.

The Renner said the project has mostly stayed on track with its original $100 million cost, which is being funded by the Illinois Capital Development Board. He expects street closures or anything of that nature throughout construction.

