Amber Alert issued for 2 missing girls in Texas

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office in Texas issued an Amber Alert on Thursday for two...
The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office in Texas issued an Amber Alert on Thursday for two missing girls.(Henderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office in Texas issued an Amber Alert on Thursday for two missing girls.

The Amber Alert lists both girls as an “abducted child.”

The girls are 14-year-old Willow Webb and 11-year-old Bonnie Webb. They were last seen near County Road 1408 outside the city limits of Athens, Texas.

Willow was wearing a colored shirt and blue jeans when she was last seen. She has brown hair, green eyes and weighs 75 pounds. She is 5 feet 1 inch tall.

Bonnie was wearing a dark shirt and blue jeans. She has blue eyes with brown hair. She is 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 75 pounds.

Anyone with information about the girls is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 903-675-5128 or call 911.

Copyright 2023 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clouds over Mississippi River
Severe weather, high winds push through the Tri-States knocking down trees and powerlines
Bestway Inn renovation opening delayed
Bestway Inn opening delayed
Crystal Buckey, 63, was heading home after running errands when she got caught in a bad storm....
Mom cried for help as car swept away by rushing water, family says
Fort Madison police release victim’s name in fatal pedestrian crash
Parts of the Tri-States are under a 3 of 5 risk to see severe weather late this morning through...
First Alert Day for Multiple Reasons

Latest News

Rain helps crops, farmers hope for more
Severe storms, 120 mph winds take down trees, powerlines in Keokuk
Dry conditions before the strong storms led to stunted growth in some crops.
Rain helps crops, farmers hope for more
Right On The Mark: Thomas Named New Head Girls Soccer Coach For QND
Right On The Mark: Thomas Named New Head Girls Soccer Coach At QND