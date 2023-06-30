Authorities give July 4th travel safety tips

QUINCY (WGEM) - Independence Day travel could rise to recording breaking levels this year.

Those at AAA forecast 50.7 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more to their destination over the weekend. The previous record was 49 million set in 2019.

Of those traveling, analysts found 43.2 million will drive, 4.17 million will fly and 3.36 million will use other modes of transportation like busses and trains.

Local police said those driving need to make sure they’re taking the proper precautions behind the wheel.

“I think distracted driving has caused a lot more accidents than in the past,” Adams County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Pat Frazier said. “Cell phones are so prevalent now, people are on them all the time, they obviously take away from your ability to drive safely.”

Palmyra Police chief Eddie Bogue said they expect increased traffic flow.

He said drivers need to pay attention, buckle their seat belt and mind their following distance.

“You can’t stop a 4,000 pound vehicle that quick if you’re following too close,” Bogue said.

Those from MoDOT said 83% of vehicle occupants killed in northeast Missouri were not wearing a seat belt.

