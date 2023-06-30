Birthdays and Anniversaries: June 30, 2023

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Anita Marlow

Brianna Squier

Haley Epperson

Grant Wilson

Cannyn Gadeke

Brian Seals

Jenna Lilly

Jared Henderson

Chuck McClintock

Jay Wieneke

Margie Bernhardt

Cherish Wert

April Moore

ANNIVERSARIES

Kent & Jenny Kelley

Alan & Pam Ball

Kevin & Nicole Schaffnit

Mike & Pam Clow

Tony & Lynne Ohnemus

Jermey & Melanie Harvey

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.