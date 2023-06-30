Birthdays and Anniversaries: June 30, 2023
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.
Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
Anita Marlow
Brianna Squier
Haley Epperson
Grant Wilson
Cannyn Gadeke
Brian Seals
Jenna Lilly
Jared Henderson
Chuck McClintock
Jay Wieneke
Margie Bernhardt
Cherish Wert
April Moore
ANNIVERSARIES
Kent & Jenny Kelley
Alan & Pam Ball
Kevin & Nicole Schaffnit
Mike & Pam Clow
Tony & Lynne Ohnemus
Jermey & Melanie Harvey
Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.