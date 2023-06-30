Disaster proclamation issued for Lee County

Downed trees and powerlines caused quite the disruption across Keokuk Thursday morning.
Downed trees and powerlines caused quite the disruption across Keokuk Thursday morning.(WGEM)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Iowa (WGEM) - A disaster proclamation has been issued in Lee County following severe weather in southeast Iowa on Thursday.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynold issued disaster proclamations on Friday for Lee County in addition to Jefferson and Wapello Counties.

That allows the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program and the Disaster Case Advocacy Program to go into effect in these counties.

The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program provides grants of up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level. This could be used for car and home repairs, food and clothing, and temporary housing expenses.

Applicants have up to 45 days from the proclamation date to submit a claim.

The Disaster Case Advocacy Program addresses serious disaster-related needs. Disaster case advocates work with clients to coordinate services and resources to address disaster-related unmet needs, build a recovery plan, and access available resources.

Applicants have 180 days from the proclamation announcement to submit a claim.

Applications for both programs can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clouds over Mississippi River
Severe weather, high winds push through the Tri-States knocking down trees and powerlines
Bestway Inn renovation opening delayed
Bestway Inn opening delayed
Downed trees and powerlines caused quite the disruption across Keokuk Thursday morning.
Severe storms, 120 mph winds take down trees, powerlines in Keokuk
Parts of the Tri-States are under a 3 of 5 risk to see severe weather late this morning through...
First Alert Day for Multiple Reasons
Adams County Courthouse employees report sickness caused by mold found in building.
Adams County Courthouse responds to mold problem

Latest News

Montrose cleanup
Efforts underway to cleanup Lee County following Thursday’s storm
Efforts underway to cleanup Lee County following Thursday’s storm
Mud volleyball players make a mess at National Tom Sawyer Days
Mud volleyball players make a mess at National Tom Sawyer Days
Mud volleyball players make a mess at National Tom Sawyer Days
Mud volleyball players make a mess at National Tom Sawyer Days