Efforts underway to cleanup Lee County following Thursday’s storm

MONTROSE, Iowa (WGEM) - On Friday, Tri-State residents picked up the pieces after a devastating derecho on Thursday.

In Lee County, homes were damaged and many are still without power.

Tucked away in Montrose is Camp Lookout where 50 youngsters braved the storm.

On Friday, a full day of activities were scheduled for the girls, but the storm with windspeeds topping 100 mph whisked through the campsite and threw a wrench in their plans.

“We’re kind of just sweeping the place,” said camper Maggie Tebbe. “Sweeping up leaves and branches all around camp. And then we’re picking up sticks. And then we picked up walnuts because there were a ton on the ground.”

Tebbe and camper Evania Smith described the experience as scary.

“Just because you could hear the thunder from the metal roof,” Smith said. “That especially amplified the sound.”

The girls and the staff said they were lucky enough that the brand new shelter was there for them to retreat to.

“My sister was crying so I helped comfort her,” Smith said. “And then we played a lot of games. And then we just kind of waited around. I wouldn’t say it was fun. It was nice to have safety and to be able to feel safe.”

Tebbe said they rode the storm out in the dark.

“It was going fine and then the power went out,” Tebbe said. “So that was really scary because the lights were flickering and everything.”

Aid came to the rescue after the storm ended to help clear off fallen trees that had blocked the road leading up to the camp.

“Usually it’s enclosed here,” Tebbe said. “It’s kind of weird to see a ton of sky here because there’s not many trees.”

In the neighborhoods, residents are without power and some damage to homes. Mayor Matt Mullins was fixing his home, but also busy assisting his neighbors and the whole city.

“After we made sure that everybody was okay,” Mullins said. “Then the focus became getting the tree limbs off the power lines so that they can get power restored to the city hopefully soon.”

Mullins said the fire department is open for residents to cool off.

In Keokuk, the YMCA is open as a cooling center with Red Cross volunteers there to help.

“We opened it late last night,” said volunteer Amanda Venvertloh. “And it is just a safe space with some sleeping places for people. We’re providing food, water, and really just talking and providing them some comfort.”

If you have been displaced by this storm or need assistance you can reach out to the American Red Cross by calling 1-800-REDCROSS.

