Hannibal braces for tourist rush

By Ryan Hill
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:14 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - National Tom Sawyer Day returns to the Hannibal area this weekend and with it comes events and tourists.

Hannibal Convention and Visitors Bureau director Megan Rapp said the events draw many people to town. She said they expect thousands of visitors from the surrounding area and beyond and they’re working with hotels to make sure there’s space for everyone.

“We at the Convention and Visitors Bureau want to make sure that people coming for any festival are well prepared and so we typically call all of our hotels just to get an idea of how many rooms they have available so that if people call and want to know where to stay we can tell them, ‘Well, this hotel has been booked up so try this one,’” Rapp said.

Rapp said the first Viking Cruise Ship of the year will dock in Hannibal July 3, bringing an extra 400 people to town.

Those at Becky Thatcher’s Diner said they’ve prepared for an influx of customers.

“We’ve had to do lots of extra prep work, order extra food to try to make sure we get, so that we have enough supply for everybody but we still run short at times but we will do our best to make sure everyone gets what they want,” waitress Mandy Gray said.

Gray said during this time, they can make between $2500 and $3500 a day, depending on the number of people through their doors.

She said events like these really help businesses downtown significantly.

