Hannibal native Kristy Trevathan announces candidacy for mayor

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - A Hannibal native is in the race to replace former Mayor James Hark who unexpededly resigned earlier this month.

A group of supporters gathered on Thursday morning to hear Kristy Trevathan announce her candidacy.

“People started literally knocking on my door and making phone calls saying, ‘Would you run?’ and I said ‘Oh no!’” Trevathan said. “And the more I thought about it, I figured I do have experience and I do have ideas of what I think Hannibal should be working on. And, we need to restore some civility and some positive decision-making.”

Trevathan served on dozens of boards including city council, Hannibal Chamber of Commerce and the public library’s president. She’s currently involved with Mark Twain Home Foundation, City of Hannibal Tree Board, Marion County Extension Services and others.

During Trevathan’s career, she was a teacher for Hannibal Public Schools, a partner in the River City Restorations business and an instructor for St. John’s Lutheran and Holy Family. She is currently a realtor.

Trevathan said as mayor she would like to restore some of Hannibal’s greatest assets starting with the century old Riverview Park where she made her announcement.

“We have a town with a lot of assets that a lot of communities wish they had,” Trevathan said. “Mark Twain, the river, the riverfront, parks and people. The people here have a lot of talent.”

Trevathan is the first person to announce a candidacy. She said she will officially file in mid-July. The city will hold a special election on Tuesday Nov. 7.

