Jim’s Journey wraps up 2023 Juneteenth events

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - It was a walk back in time on Friday at the Huck Finn Freedom Center where visitors heard from a professor about Jim’s Journey.

A Washington University Professor, Dr. Rafia Zafar, wrapped up this year’s Juneteenth celebrations with a presentation about iconic figures in Black history while seated in a yard of white flags and past artifacts. Each flag represented a slave from Hannibal’s past.

”I invited professor Dr. Rafia Zafar, a scholar from Washington University to talk with us about ordinary people doing extraordinary things. She’s written several books on this topic and has a lot to share with us so we are happy about her visit,” said Jim’s Journey Founding Director Faye Dant.

Dant hopes Jim’s Journey will have bus tours to visit Black historical sites around Hannibal in the future.

