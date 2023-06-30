Jury selection for Yohn to start July 10

QUINCY (WGEM) - Jury selection will start July 10 in the Bradley S. Yohn case after his motion to continue the case was denied for the second time this month.

Yohn who is representing himself in the case sought to continue the trial during a pretrial hearing Friday saying that it was a complex case for him to formulate a defense.

Yohn, 36, is charged with two counts of home invasion, one count of aggravated kidnapping, one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault and one count of residential burglary.

Yohn continues to be held in the Adams County Jail on $15 million bond, though earlier this month he was sentenced to seven years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for possessing contraband in the jail.

