Kahoka cleans up following severe storms

Cleanup is underway in Kahoka, Missouri after severe storms tore down dozens of trees and powerlines.
By Logan Williams
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KAHOKA, Mo. (WGEM) - Clark County and the community of Kahoka were among the many Tri-State areas that saw significant damage from the severe storms that rolled through Thursday morning.

Clark County was under a tornado warning at one point, with a tornado reportedly spotted in Scotland County and a funnel cloud spotted near Luray. Much of the damage was likely attributed to straight line winds.

According to Kahoka Fire Department Chief Mick Wood, most of the damage was centered around the city.

“We’ve got damage throughout the whole city, trees down on people’s houses and powerlines down,” Wood said.

Several of those fallen trees caused roof and siding damage to several homes across the city.

Clark County and Kahoka Emergency Management Director Tanner Harrison said the sheer number of fallen trees forced a complete power outage.

“The whole city of Kahoka is completely out, we’ve completely killed the power so that way responders can get the trees out of the powerlines and safely do it without starting anything,” Harrison said.

Harrison said electric crews hoped to have power restored to parts of the city by later Thursday night. However, some areas may be without power for an extended period of time.

Anyone needing electricity for things like oxygen can head to the ambulance garage or the nursing home.

The Red Cross has also been called in from Hannibal and Palmyra to help provide shelter, if needed, and food and resources to volunteers.

Both Harrison and Wood said this storm ranks among the stronger storms they have seen impact the region.

“This is probably one of the worst we’ve had in several years,” Wood said. “I can remember some clear back in the 1960′s where we had some storms like this, just wind damage storms, but this is pretty severe.”

Sheriff Shawn Webster and Wood said they were thankful for all of the volunteers that helped clean up the community and clear out roads throughout the day on Thursday.

Any Kahoka residents that need assistance are asked to call 660-727-2217.

The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities makes final determinations on any potential tornado incidence and rating after damage surveys are completed.

