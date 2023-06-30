Local Missouri girl captures national tumbling championship

QUINCY (WGEM) -

When Ashlyn Akerson returned to practice at the Gem City Gymnastics and Tumbling Center Wednesday, she carried with her a new title: National Champion.

Akerson, 17, who will be a senior at Palmyra High School, won first place last week at the 52nd annual United States Trampoline and Tumbling Association (USTA) national championship in Springfield, Ill.

Akerson credits hard work for winning her national tumbling title.

“Practice,” she said. “I basically put in so many hours through the years to get to this point.”

Akerson and her younger sister Ruby have been involved in gymnastics and tumbling for 14 years. In fact earlier this year, the sisters were both crowned Illinois state champions, which qualified them for the nationals.

After a strong preliminary performance that saw her in first place by two points (a huge advantage in tumbling scoring), Ashlyn kept it rolling and easily captured the Advanced Girls 17-Over national title.

“It was pretty nerve-wracking but I knew what I was capable of doing,” Akerson said of being one of 10 girls preparing for the finals. “I just had to do what I had been working for my entire life.”

After performing in inverse order, it was just a matter of nervously awaiting the final scores for Akerson

“You kind of worry about everyone else, especially the girl that was in second place (making a jump),” Akerson said.

But when the final scores were posted, Akerson could breathe a sigh of relief and celebrate the joy of victory.

“I was really excited,” Akerson said when her name was called as the gold medalist. “All my work paid off. All that time in the gym was worth it.”

Akerson, daughter of Dean Akerson of Hannibal and Dr. Laura Akerson of Palmyra, is the fourth tumbling team athlete in GCGT history to win a national championship at the Advanced or Elite level.

Previous winners include Hope (Cernea) Huff, Brooks Scholfield and Maggie Schutte.

Akerson and her younger sister Ruby, 15, a junior at Palmyra High School, were the only two GCGT competitors who competed in the Advanced divisions.

Ruby finished 10th in the Girls 15-16 Division despite competing with a severely sprained ankle that affected her performance.

“I’m so proud of her,” Ashlyn said of her younger sibling. “She was kind of bummed by the injury but she did a great job.

“She could hardly practice at all and went into the nationals with just one practice.”

The GCGT squad was represented by 23 athletes at all levels at the nationals.

“While this is an amazing day for Ashlyn, it is also a win for the whole tumbling team and every athlete at GCGT regardless of what age or level they are,” GCGT coach and co-owner Zeke Cernea wrote in a Facebook post celebrating her national title. “This is an amazing accomplishment and I am so proud.”

After graduation from PHS, Ashlyn plans to attend a four-year college “down south somewhere” with plans to be an architect.

But for now, Akerson plans on building for the next tumbling season. And that starts Wednesday when practice resumes at GCTC after a well-deserved week off and some time spent with friends at church camp.

“That will be the last step for me,” Akerson said of the 18 and Under Division. “I’ll get back to work to try and better my skills.

“Then, hopefully, I can try again next year and win another title.”

That building block for the budding architect begins Wednesday.

What is Power Tumbling?

Power tumbling is done on an elevated runway, often referred to as a rod floor, that gives gymnasts extra spring to perform very high flips and skills.

Not only does the tumbling series often end with huge twists and flips, but this tumbling differs from other forms of gymnastics tumbling because the competitor will generally perform many flips in a row, as the runway is very long and allows gymnasts to connect more skills than they can on an artistic gymnastics floor.

