More Severe Weather Possible Saturday

Parts of the area are under a level 3 of 5 risk for severe storms Saturday afternoon.
Parts of the area are under a level 3 of 5 risk for severe storms Saturday afternoon.
By Logan Williams
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Storms remain in the forecast, first for Friday evening and then again on Saturday. The region remains under a level 2 of 5 threat for strong to severe storms Friday evening and into the overnight hours. Gusty winds and hail are the main threat with these storms. The higher threat area will be closer to the St. Louis metro, but a few of those storms could maneuver into the Tri-States. A better chance for severe storms comes Saturday afternoon.

Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day due to the potential for strong to severe storms. There is a level 3 of 5 risk for severe weather for parts of Adams, Pike, Schuyler, Scott, Brown and Ralls Counties. The threat decreases further North and West. The main threats will again be gusty winds and hail, although an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. The cloud cover and storm chances will hold high temperatures down into the mid 80′s as a weak cold front slides through. Highs on Sunday will likewise be in the low to mid 80′s with a few storms possible Sunday morning. These storms should be sub severe.

Monday and July 4th Tuesday look to be mostly dry days with the temperatures rising back to near 90 degrees.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

