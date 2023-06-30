Mud volleyball players make a mess at National Tom Sawyer Days

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - With Independence Day around the corner, National Tom Sawyer Days in Hannibal features all the usual activities like food, fun and mud volleyball.

An annual tradition in Hannibal, local players competed in the Mississippi Mud Volleyball Tournament. The mud is created with pits of water, helping players on the court slide and sludge around.

For everyone involved, there is no protection against the messy conditions.

”People never understand like, playing in the mud. Like people that are from out of town. They are like ‘you play in mud, for volleyball?’ But it’s my favorite thing to do every year,” said mud volleyball player Hannah Prather.

The tournament continues until July 2 while the festivities of the National Tom Sawyer Days will end with a fireworks celebration on the Fourth of July.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.