Rain helps crops, farmers hope for more

ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - While damaging storms may not have been a welcome sight Thursday morning, the rain certainly was.

The latest drought monitor released showed extreme drought conditions expanding to include parts of Adams and Hancock Counties in Illinois. Extreme drought also persisted across all of Northeast Missouri.

Some of these same areas also received up to an inch or more of rain from the storms over the weekend and Thursday morning. More storm chances remain in the forecast as well.

While there remains a significant rainfall deficit, Adams County Farmer and Farm Bureau President Brent Clair said the rain will help.

He said the added moisture is too late to help corn yields, but it could help soybeans.

“The corn is not far enough along when it was planted and for where it should be right now. So, we’ve definitely seen the top yield cut on corn,” Clair said. “Soybeans on the other hand, they thrive. You can go a long time and they get a rainfall at the last minute and they can produce pretty well.”

He said some cornfields are as much as 2/3 off their top potential.

The added moisture will also help replenish dry pastures that have forced farmers to use more hay to feed their livestock.

Clair said he is hoping for more rain in the coming weeks to help eat away at the drought, but the weaker crops are more susceptible to severe storm damage, so he is hoping for calmer rains ahead.

