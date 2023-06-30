Severe storms take down trees, powerlines in Keokuk

KEOKUK (WGEM) - Southeast Iowa did not escape Mother Nature’s fury Thursday morning as severe storms rolled across the region.

The Keokuk area was among the areas particularly hit hard with trees and powerlines reported down across the city.

Keokuk resident Katie Howard said she was babysitting her 2-year-old nephew and her 2-year-old son when the storms hit, sending them and their dogs to the basement.

“My nephew is my world and so is my son, so they were the first ones to go down,” Howard said.

She said she was terrified while taking cover as the storms snapped a tree in her front yard and split the powerlines out front.

“We went into the basement, and I came back up to get some cell reception to try and let my husband know that we were okay and then I come back up, I hear a giant crash, and here’s our tree laying in our yard,” Howard said.

Originally from Warsaw in Hancock County, Howard said Thursday’s storms were among the worst she had personally experienced.

“Previous storms in my opinion haven’t been this bad,” Howard said. “This is the first one I’ve ever actually had a tree fall down in our yard.”

She was one of many Lee County residents who lost power Thursday morning. She was not sure when she would get it back.

Lee County was under a tornado warning as the storms hit, although much of the damage is likely due to straight line winds. The National Weather Service office in the Quad Cities makes a final determination of tornado occurrence and strength through damage surveys afterward.

