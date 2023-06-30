Severe storms take down trees, powerlines in Keokuk

Downed trees and powerlines caused quite the disruption across Keokuk Thursday morning.
By Logan Williams
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEOKUK (WGEM) - Southeast Iowa did not escape Mother Nature’s fury Thursday morning as severe storms rolled across the region.

The Keokuk area was among the areas particularly hit hard with trees and powerlines reported down across the city.

Keokuk resident Katie Howard said she was babysitting her 2-year-old nephew and her 2-year-old son when the storms hit, sending them and their dogs to the basement.

“My nephew is my world and so is my son, so they were the first ones to go down,” Howard said.

She said she was terrified while taking cover as the storms snapped a tree in her front yard and split the powerlines out front.

“We went into the basement, and I came back up to get some cell reception to try and let my husband know that we were okay and then I come back up, I hear a giant crash, and here’s our tree laying in our yard,” Howard said.

Originally from Warsaw in Hancock County, Howard said Thursday’s storms were among the worst she had personally experienced.

“Previous storms in my opinion haven’t been this bad,” Howard said. “This is the first one I’ve ever actually had a tree fall down in our yard.”

She was one of many Lee County residents who lost power Thursday morning. She was not sure when she would get it back.

Lee County was under a tornado warning as the storms hit, although much of the damage is likely due to straight line winds. The National Weather Service office in the Quad Cities makes a final determination of tornado occurrence and strength through damage surveys afterward.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clouds over Mississippi River
Severe weather, high winds push through the Tri-States knocking down trees and powerlines
Bestway Inn renovation opening delayed
Bestway Inn opening delayed
Crystal Buckey, 63, was heading home after running errands when she got caught in a bad storm....
Mom cried for help as car swept away by rushing water, family says
Fort Madison police release victim’s name in fatal pedestrian crash
Parts of the Tri-States are under a 3 of 5 risk to see severe weather late this morning through...
First Alert Day for Multiple Reasons

Latest News

Adams County Courthouse responds to mold problem
Summer road projects begin in Macomb
WIU Performing Arts Center still on track for late 2025 completion, officials say
Severe storms take down trees, powerlines in Keokuk