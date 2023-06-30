Some Morning Dense Fog and Scattered Storms

QUINCY (WGEM) - Pockets of dense fog may slow down the morning commute in parts of the Tri-States this Friday morning. Dense Fog Advisories have been issued as visibilities could get as low as a quarter of a mile. If traveling, please be prepared for rapid changes in visibilities due to the shallow and patchy dense fog. Some of the advisories go through 8 AM, while a few run through 9 AM.

Dense fog will slow down today's morning commute. (maxuser | WGEM)

Later this afternoon, thunderstorms will attempt to move in from the west. New model runs this morning show these storms weakening and fizzling out as they approach. The far northern tier may get clipped with some rain before the rain completely dissipates. Then late in the evening, scattered showers and thunderstorms will redevelop. It is possible that a few of these storms could become strong to severe. Therefore, the Storm Prediction Center has the entire Tri-States under a threat level 2 out of 5 for the chance of a few strong/severe storms. The main threats with today’s storms are damaging wind gusts and large hail. However, an isolated tornado is not completely out of the question. It is recommended to bring in loose outdoor objects to prevent them becoming projectiles.

There is a level 2 of 5 risk to see severe thunderstorms. (maxuser | WGEM)

In addition, our air quality is still not the best with residual Canadian wildfire smoke in the upper levels of the atmosphere. Thus, the Air Quality Alert has been extended again for Adams, Brown, and Pike Counties in Illinois until 8 PM this evening. For those with heart and/or respiratory issues, it is recommended to limit time outdoors and to take plenty of indoor breaks.

Residual Canadian wildfire smoke is still triggering an Air Quality Alert for Adams, Brown, and Pike Counties in Illinois. (maxuser | WGEM)

Across the Tri-States, today will once again be hot and humid. Temperatures will range from the upper 80s to low 90s, making heat indices push close to 100 for some. It is advised to stay hydrated when outdoors, and to continuously apply sunscreen when the sun is out.

