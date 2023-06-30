Special board meeting set to discuss mold at Adams County Courthouse
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - A special Adams County Board meeting will be held on July 5 regarding the mold found in the Adams County Courthouse.
The meeting will be at 7 p.m. in the County Board room.
At a special meeting held June 20, employees gave descriptions of sickness and symptoms that 70 out of 115 courthouse employees have reported in a survey.
National experts deemed the courthouse unsafe during a virtual town Hall meeting this week.
