Special board meeting set to discuss mold at Adams County Courthouse

Adams County Courthouse employees report sickness caused by mold found in building.
Adams County Courthouse employees report sickness caused by mold found in building.(Rajah Maples)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - A special Adams County Board meeting will be held on July 5 regarding the mold found in the Adams County Courthouse.

The meeting will be at 7 p.m. in the County Board room.

At a special meeting held June 20, employees gave descriptions of sickness and symptoms that 70 out of 115 courthouse employees have reported in a survey.

National experts deemed the courthouse unsafe during a virtual town Hall meeting this week.

RELATED:

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clouds over Mississippi River
Severe weather, high winds push through the Tri-States knocking down trees and powerlines
Bestway Inn renovation opening delayed
Bestway Inn opening delayed
Parts of the Tri-States are under a 3 of 5 risk to see severe weather late this morning through...
First Alert Day for Multiple Reasons
Downed trees and powerlines caused quite the disruption across Keokuk Thursday morning.
Severe storms, 120 mph winds take down trees, powerlines in Keokuk
Adams County Courthouse employees report sickness caused by mold found in building.
Adams County Courthouse responds to mold problem

Latest News

Quincy Native Grill and Wings permanently closed
Quincy Native Grill and Wings closed, moving to Hannibal
July 4th Travel Safety Tips
Authorities give July 4th travel safety tips
Hannibal Braces for lots of tourists
Hannibal braces for tourist rush
Adams County Courthouse responds to mold problem