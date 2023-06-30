Union files grievance with Adams County, claiming unsafe working conditions in courthouse

Union files grievance with Adams County, claiming unsafe working conditions in courthouse
By Rajah Maples
Jun. 30, 2023
QUINCY (WGEM) - Local 822 of the International Association of Machinists & Aerospace Workers has filed a grievance with Adams County in response to mold found during an inspection at the Adams County Courthouse.

According to union representative Kevin Broemer, the grievance was filed last week.

Local 822 is a labor union that represents employees in Quincy, Ill. including employees who work in the Adams County Courthouse.

The local labor union is part of the Machinists Union’s District 9 located in Bridgeton, Mo. near St. Louis.

A recent report from Safestart Environmental in Chicago deemed the courthouse unsafe after high levels of mold and toxins were found in the building during a three day inspection in April.

Three physicians considered nation-wide experts on toxic mold, its health dangers and Chronic Inflammatory Response Syndrome attended a virtual Town Hall meeting with Adams County Wednesday night.

During that virtual meeting, the three doctors deemed the building unsafe for anyone. Safestart Environmental founder and lead tester Larry Schwartz advised that anyone who must be or work in the building should wear Personal Protective Equipment.

Adams County announced the following day that it would begin providing face masks to employees and visitors.

County Clerk and Recorder Ryan Niekamp sent out a news release Friday morning announcing a special county board meeting planned next week to address courthouse mold.

That meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, July 5 at 7 p.m. in the county board room.

