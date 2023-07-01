Father, child killed after tree falls on their truck, authorities say

Kentucky authorities say a father and his stepdaughter were killed after a tree fell on their vehicle. (Source: WBKO)
By Brennan Crain and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, Ky. (WBKO/Gray News) - Authorities in Kentucky say two people, including a child, died in a truck after a tree fell on the vehicle.

Kentucky State Police report they responded to what was reported as a crash in Butler County Thursday afternoon.

Authorities said Christopher Fulkerson, 49, was driving a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado with his 12-year-old stepdaughter when a tree from the east side of the roadway fell and hit the roof of the truck.

WBKO reports that Fulkerson and the girl were killed.

According to Butler County authorities, recent severe storms in the region may have contributed to the tree falling over.

Copyright 2023 WBKO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quincy Native Grill and Wings permanently closed
Quincy Native Grill and Wings closed, moving to Hannibal
Downed trees and powerlines caused quite the disruption across Keokuk Thursday morning.
Severe storms, 120 mph winds take down trees, powerlines in Keokuk
Ashlyn and Ruby Akerson pose at the 52nd annual United States Trampoline and Tumbling...
Local Missouri girl captures national tumbling championship
Clouds over Mississippi River
Severe weather, high winds push through the Tri-States knocking down trees and powerlines
There is a threat level 2 out of 5 risk to see a few strong to severe thunderstorms.
Evening/Night Severe Thunderstorm Threat

Latest News

Louisville Zoo’s 3-year-old elephant Fitz has died after battling a virus.
Zoo announces death of beloved 3-year-old elephant Fitz after battling virus
Police officers face protesters on Concorde square during a protest in Paris, France, Friday,...
Macron scraps trip amid rioting across France, as loved ones bury teen slain by police
Verified accounts are limited to reading 6,000 posts a day while unverified accounts can read...
Twitter imposes ‘temporary’ daily limits on reading tweets
Video taken by Jeremy Wagner shows a crack in a steel beam holding up a giant roller coaster at...
Rollercoaster in North Carolina shut down after crack discovered