Few More Sunday Storms and then Getting Toasty

Tuesday will be toasty with highs climbing into the low 90's.
Tuesday will be toasty with highs climbing into the low 90's.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The same system that brought some showers and storms on Saturday will continue to bring a few more showers and storms to the region on Sunday, especially earlier in the day. Once the storms clear, partly to mostly cloudy skies will remain which will help keep high temperatures in the low to mid 80′s. Skies will clear out Sunday night, with some patchy fog possible.

Starting on Monday, plenty of sunshine will help temperatures rise to near 90 degrees as high pressure settles in overhead. Independence Day will see a few more clouds, with highs running even warmer. High temps will climb into the low 90′s Tuesday. The day looks to stay largely dry, although a stray storm is possible. Storm chances look to increase overnight Tuesday night, but most of those storms look to arrive later during the overnight hours so the current forecast looks good for fireworks. Storms will linger through Wednesday as a cold front slides in, dropping our highs a few degrees below average to end the week.

