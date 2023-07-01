Hannibal High School announces new principal

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - The Hannibal School District announced on Friday the appointment of Jason Noland as Hannibal High School’s new principal.

Noland has worked with Hannibal Public Schools since 2005 where he’s been a middle and high school math teacher, off-campus programs coordinator, Hannibal High School’s dean of students and assistant principal.

Noland graduated Hannibal High School in 2000. He has contributed to many of the school’s sports programs, including golf, baseball and football.

“I am honored to step into the role of principal at Hannibal High School,” Noland said. “I am excited to continue working with our talented educators and staff to provide an environment for our students to thrive.”

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.