Hannibal High School announces new principal

Jason Noland
Jason Noland(Hannibal Public Schools)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - The Hannibal School District announced on Friday the appointment of Jason Noland as Hannibal High School’s new principal.

Noland has worked with Hannibal Public Schools since 2005 where he’s been a middle and high school math teacher, off-campus programs coordinator, Hannibal High School’s dean of students and assistant principal.

Noland graduated Hannibal High School in 2000. He has contributed to many of the school’s sports programs, including golf, baseball and football.

“I am honored to step into the role of principal at Hannibal High School,” Noland said. “I am excited to continue working with our talented educators and staff to provide an environment for our students to thrive.”

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quincy Native Grill and Wings permanently closed
Quincy Native Grill and Wings closed, moving to Hannibal
Downed trees and powerlines caused quite the disruption across Keokuk Thursday morning.
Severe storms, 120 mph winds take down trees, powerlines in Keokuk
Ashlyn and Ruby Akerson pose at the 52nd annual United States Trampoline and Tumbling...
Local Missouri girl captures national tumbling championship
Clouds over Mississippi River
Severe weather, high winds push through the Tri-States knocking down trees and powerlines
There is a threat level 2 out of 5 risk to see a few strong to severe thunderstorms.
Evening/Night Severe Thunderstorm Threat

Latest News

9th and Elm
Heavy police presence near 9th and Elm in Quincy
Quincy Country Club
Thousands without power throughout the Tri-States
Quincy Country Club
July 1, 2023 storm
highland
Highland Wrestling