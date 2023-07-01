Heavy police presence near 9th and Elm in Quincy

QUINCY (WGEM) - Police have blocked off a grassy area behind Blessing Hospital just after noon on Saturday.

The empty lot is between 8th and 9th Streets between College and Elm Streets.

Another small section is taped off just down the road.

9th and Elm (WGEM)

Police with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office and Quincy Police Department are on scene actively interviewing neighbors in the area.

More than four evidence markers can be seen on the ground.

Steve Felde with Blessing Hospital said the hospital is on lockdown to restrict access to the emergency room at this time.

WGEM News is on scene to get more information.

