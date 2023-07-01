Hospital Report: July 1, 2023

Deaths:

Joseph C. Eling, age 88, of Quincy, died on June 29 at Good Samaritan Nursing Home.

Carolyn J. Tate, age 79, of Quincy, died on June 24 in her home.

Joseph “Joe” E. Tillquist, age 69, of Quincy, died on June 26 in Blessing Hospital.

Katherine “Katie” N. Green, age 93, of Hannibal, died on June 28 at Beth Haven Nursing Home.

Larry E. Payne, age 85, of Quincy, died on June 30 in Quincy Healthcare and Senior Living.

Alford “Al” C. Dick, age 79, of Hannibal, died on June 28 at his home.

Births:

Joseph Recor and Lauren Kramer, of La Belle, Mo., welcomed a girl.

Eric and Alex Gauer, of Quincy, welcomed a girl.

Jason and Kiona Wright, of Quincy, welcomed a girl.

Adam and Rachel Ludwig, of Quincy, welcomed a girl.

