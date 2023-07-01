Nauvoo woman shares survival story following Thursday’s derecho

NAUVOO, Ill. (WGEM) - Saturday morning’s thunderstorms weren’t the first hit from mother nature. A derecho tore through parts of the Tri-States on Thursday. A Hancock County woman said her experience was scary and it’s a miracle that no one died.

“They said it was going to be 80 mph winds,” said survivor Elaine Pence. “And I knew it was faster than that.”

A flattened garage, broken windows and unsalvageable possessions were some damages the storm caused in Pence’s home.

But Pence is not focusing on what was lost. She said she and a group of youth are lucky to be alive after surviving 120 mph winds.

“There were about 20 youth from Missouri that were making a pioneer trek,” Pence said. “And they were going to trek out from the city to my farm. And they were coming with these hand carts. And they were going to come here and enjoy a little gathering.”

But a sudden alert on Pence’s phone revealed severe weather headed toward the youth’s path.

“My husband and I knew they were close to being there so we jumped in our vehicles,” Pence said. “And he picked up a big load of kids in the back of his trailer.”

Pence said her husband found his way to their house and took that group into their cellar just in the nick of time.

“As soon as he got those kids in the house--I mean as soon--that tree fell on his truck” Pence said.

Meanwhile, Pence drove around searching for anyone else who might need help.

“Some of the leaders were still on the road,” Pence said. “Because they were watching for people. And when they saw everybody was gone, they jumped in my van. But by then, we were in the worst of it.”

Which led them to a difficult decision: should they stay in the van or get out and find shelter? Intuition led them to their answer.

“We all felt like we shouldn’t open the doors,” Pence said. “We shouldn’t get out of the van. For some reason we just felt like we shouldn’t get out.”

She said they sat there for the next 20 minutes in the blinding rain watching trees uproot.

“And wondering when we were going to take flight and become one with metal and glass,” Pence said.

Pence credits a higher power to their survival.

“Why did a semi truck flip over and my van didn’t?” Pence asked.

Nauvoo city officials agree that it was a miracle that no one was killed.

“There were a lot of people spared,” said Nauvoo Chamber of Commerce President Tom Grant. “We had no injuries that we know of. No deaths. So we’ve been really blessed in that respect.”

Now cleanup is underway to pick up the damage left behind.

Grant said the city plans to have a collection for residents to dispose their spoiled food.

It will take place on the east side of the old grade school on Monday and Tuesday at 9 a.m.

