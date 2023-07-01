Officials work to clean storm damage as Macomb residents enter the weekend without electricity

MACOMB (WGEM) - Tri-state residents continue to clean up after severe storms.

Many people in McDonough County, specifically Macomb, are going on more than 24 hours without power and that is expected to continue into the weekend.

Crews are working throughout the city to clean up downed powerlines and trees, but officials ask that residents have patience and trust things will soon look like they did just before the storm.

Mayor Michael Inman said Ameren crews are working hard to restore power as quickly as possible.

“I can attest that this number has dwindled by about 40% since our first calls this morning and there’s evidence that they have additional crews here, they brought additional crews that will help trim the trees back so they can get out the lines that they need to reset,” Inman said.

Inman said Ameren has not provided a timetable for when power will be restored.

“I think they’re hesitant to give us an exact time that’s why I’m suggesting and their suggesting we may be another 24 hours before we get everyone restores, now they’ve made great strides the vast majority of the community has power restored,” Inman said.

Many intersections in Macomb have stoplights that are still not functioning due to the lack of power.

Public Works Director Alice Ohrtmann said temporary stop signs have been placed at these intersections, but drivers should still be cautious.

“I think we all learned in driver’s ed. class that if you’re out an intersection that has stoplights and the lights are out you treat it like a four way stop so we’re just asking everybody to be cognizant of that and when you get to these main intersections where the lights aren’t, it’s a four way stop.”

As crews work together to get things cleaned up, Ohrtmann asks that you do the same.

If you’re able, to drop any yard waste you have off at the Macomb Yard Waste Center to assist crews in clean up.

The Macomb Yard Waste Center will have extended hours so you can drop your trees and branches off more conveniently.

This weekend the cite will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on July 1 to July 3 the hours will be 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Ohrtman said public works crews will be collecting yard waste from curbs on Monday, July 3 as well if you’re unable to drop off your waste.

If you’re in Macomb and are in need of food or shelter, the American Red Cross can assist you. Their number is (309) 743-2166.

McDonough District Hospital is also supplying portable oxygen resources. You can reach them at (309) 833-4101

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.