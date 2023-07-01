Thousands without power throughout the Tri-States

QUINCY (WGEM) - Thousands of Tri-State residents are without power due to another storm that ripped through the area early Saturday morning.

According to Ameren’s Outage Map, about 1,600 Quincy residents are without power Saturday morning. Along with 1,100 residents in Macomb who also have lost power.

The Outage Map shows residents in Nauvoo, Ill., Dallas City, Ill., and Hamilton, Ill., also are without power.

Many Quincy resident have reported large limbs down throughout the city.

The storm produced wind gusts near 62 mph at Quincy Regional Airport.

A severe thunderstorm warning was later issued for parts of Adams, Brown, Pike and Schuyler Counties in Illinois.

A few power lines were also damaged by falling trees.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.