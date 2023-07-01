Two injured in shooting near 9th and Elm in Quincy

QUINCY (WGEM) - Two people were injured in a shooting near 9th and Elm on Saturday, according to officials with the Quincy Police Department.

Police said the two victims were taken to Blessing Hospital.

Police reported they arrived on scene 11:40 a.m.

Police blocked off a grassy area behind Blessing Hospital just after noon.

The empty lot is between 8th and 9th Streets between College and Elm Streets.

Another small section is taped off just down the road.

9th and Elm (WGEM)

Police with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office and Quincy Police Department were on scene interviewing neighbors in the area.

Around 13 evidence markers can be seen on the ground.

Steve Felde with Blessing Hospital said the hospital is was on total lockdown for about half an hour to restrict access to the emergency room. Felde said just the emergency room is on lockdown at this time.

He said he was unsure when the emergency room lockdown would be lifted.

WGEM News is on scene to get more information.

