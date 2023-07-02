Building collapses in Memphis, Mo.

SCOTLAND COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - A building collapsed Saturday night in Memphis, Mo., at 101 East Monroe Street, according to Echo Menges with the Edina Sentinel.

Memphis Police said a resident reported that the building collapsed at 11:18 p.m.

Police said no one was inside or near the building at the time of the collapse.

Menges said the street had been blocked off since June 21, when the city deemed the building as unsafe and was in danger of collapsing.

Menges reported that the owners of the building, Gary and Sharron Shoop, were notified Saturday night after the building had collapsed.

Police said residents should use caution in the area as the building is still collapsing and it is not known if the building contains asbestos.

Just a couple towns over in Edina, Mo., they’ve had three buildings collapse since 2018.

Memphis, Mo., building collapse (Echo Menges, Edina Sentinel)

