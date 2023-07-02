One dead after tree falls on camper in Hannibal

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - One person is dead after a tree fell on a camper Saturday night, according to officials with the Hannibal Fire Department.

Firefighters said they were dispatched to 1601 Montana Street at 9:09 p.m. for a report of a large tree that had fallen on a camper.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they found David Daniels, 49, of Hannibal, trapped inside the camper.

Firefighters reported they extracted Daniels from the camper and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Firefighters said the tree had rotted.

Hannibal Fire Department was assisted by the Hannibal Street Department, Hannibal Police Department, Marion County Ambulance and the Marion County Coroner.

