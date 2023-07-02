Schuyler County Fair rolls on despite struggles with mother nature

RUSHVILLE, Ill. (WGEM) - It’s fair season in the Tri-States, but with the recent string of severe storms that have brought rain, lightning, damaging winds and everything in between, it’s made it tough.

The Schuyler County Fair got underway on Thursday, June 29 and has experienced the negative effects of mother nature.

”The first day we started out with the horse races getting cancelled, so they had to peel the entire track,” said Schuyler County Fair Board President Joe Redshaw. “We ended up having the horse races at night instead of during the day and the queen pageant would have normally been here [the grandstand], but we had to move it over into our entertainment pavilion.”

On Saturday, Redshaw said their main musical act, Ernest, wasn’t able to take the stage because of lightning delays, but he decided to perform in the entertainment pavilion. Ernest’s opening act, Jackson Dean, was able to make it on stage before the weather took over.

Despite the storms, Redshaw said the turnout has been good overall.

On Sunday, crews worked all day through the rain to set up for the evening’s motocross show at 7:30 p.m.

The fair’s carnival lasts from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. every night. On Monday a rodeo is scheduled, followed by a demolition mud sling, and fireworks on Tuesday, July 4.

