Warming Up for Independence Day

The First Alert Futurecast is showing showers and thunderstorms approaching the area Wednesday (Brian Inman)

QUINCY (WGEM) - After a stormy weekend, we are setting ourselves up for a typical Independence Day. Monday should be full of sun with a high temperature that will top out at around 90. First thing Monday morning there may be a little bit of fog that develops. It should not be too dense and will burn off rather rapidly. On Independence Day, we do stand a chance of an isolated thunderstorm in the middle of the afternoon. But those storms should die down quickly right after sunset before fireworks time. As we head back to work, Wednesday looks to be an active weather day with showers and thunderstorms along an approaching cold front. A cold front comes in directly from the west. After the showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday. The cold front passes through and knocks our temperatures down from the 90s into the low 80s.

