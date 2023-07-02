Warming Up for Independence Day

Stray storms possible on the 4th
By Brian Inman
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
The First Alert Futurecast is showing showers and thunderstorms approaching the area Wednesday
The First Alert Futurecast is showing showers and thunderstorms approaching the area Wednesday(Brian Inman)

QUINCY (WGEM) - After a stormy weekend, we are setting ourselves up for a typical Independence Day. Monday should be full of sun with a high temperature that will top out at around 90. First thing Monday morning there may be a little bit of fog that develops. It should not be too dense and will burn off rather rapidly. On Independence Day, we do stand a chance of an isolated thunderstorm in the middle of the afternoon. But those storms should die down quickly right after sunset before fireworks time. As we head back to work, Wednesday looks to be an active weather day with showers and thunderstorms along an approaching cold front. A cold front comes in directly from the west. After the showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday. The cold front passes through and knocks our temperatures down from the 90s into the low 80s.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

9th and Elm investigation
One person shot, another injured after fight on 9th and Elm
One dead after tree falls on camper in Hannibal
One dead after tree falls on camper in Hannibal
Nauvoo woman survives
Nauvoo woman shares survival story following Thursday’s derecho
Woman crushed, killed by falling tree while sitting in parked car
Woman crushed, killed by tree while sitting in parked car during storm
Quincy Country Club
Thousands without power throughout the Tri-States

Latest News

Evening Weather 07 01 2023
Tuesday will be toasty with highs climbing into the low 90's.
Few More Sunday Storms and then Getting Toasty
Parts of the area are under a level 3 of 5 risk for severe storms Saturday afternoon.
First Alert Weather Day More Severe Weather Possible Saturday
There is a threat level 2 out of 5 risk to see a few strong to severe thunderstorms.
Evening/Night Severe Thunderstorm Threat