Ameren Illinois still working to restore power following storms

QUINCY (WGEM) - Since Thursday night’s storms, Ameren Illinois has restored power to approximately 185,000 customers across the state, but there are still 36,600 customers without power.

In total, 225,000 customers electric services were interrupted due to storm damage.

In Quincy, there are nearly 60 residents that don’t have power, along with 280 in Macomb.

Some residents in Nauvoo, Dallas City, and Niota are also still without power.

Officials with Ameren Illinois said due to Thursday’s Derecho and other storms in the area, many electric infrastructures were extensively damaged.

They said 1,300 electric poles were damaged during the storms.

Around 3,000 people locally and from 12 other states have been working to fix the outages.

