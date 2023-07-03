The American Red Cross hold blood drive in Palmyra

Super Hero Blood Drive
Super Hero Blood Drive
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) -Blood shortages are seen all across the country, particularly in the summer months with vacationing and traveling, not many think to take time to donate blood.

On Monday, the American Red Cross was collecting donations to fight the shortage in Palmyra, Mo.

Red Cross officials hoped for at least 20 units of blood to be gathered through Monday’s event.

Organizers said they are proud to see a small community come together for the greater good.

“Well they’re just a little community and they go all out to help everybody else out,” said blood drive chairman Chuck Wigle. “There’s quite a need during the holidays usually, sadly it is to say.”

If you were unable to make it to the blood drive on Monday, they hold one the first Monday of every other month. The next is scheduled for Sept. 4.

