Birthdays and Anniversaries: July 3, 2023
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.
Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
Jill Baker
Cole Cameron
Peggy Johnston
Dennis K. Wells
Todd Peter
Darla Heberlein
Jill Helkey
Jeanne Goewey
ANNIVERSARIES
Rick & Julie Little
Tim & Nancy Crose
Patrick & Logan Raleigh
Jeff & Wendy Gunn
Dean & Eldonna Heberlein
Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.