Cleanup in the home stretch for Quincy

QUINCY (WGEM) - Cleanup from the recent spree of storms is in the homestretch in Quincy.

According to Central Services Director Kevin McClean, crews have mostly taken care of anything that was still a danger to people.

On Monday, crews began work on the southside of town before heading north and eventually west, cutting branches and picking up tree debris.

”If you could just get it out to the curbline in the parkway, we’ll get it,” McClean said. “Anything that’s small stuff that’ll fit into your normal container for Evans, go ahead and do that, they’re still picking up their normal stuff, anything that’s bigger than that, obviously just set it away from the cans and we’ll get it.”

McClean said the most effected part of town, he noticed, was on and around State Street.

Central Services will be closed Tuesday for Independence Day, but yard waste pickup will still happen as scheduled.

