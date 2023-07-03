Fireworks safety tips

QUINCY (WGEM) - Fireworks are synonymous with the 4th of July but local firefighters say it’s easy for things to go wrong if you’re not careful.

Those at the Quincy Fire Department said there are a number of steps you can take to make sure you stay safe this Independence Day.

Firefighter Ryan Kamphaus said that includes making sure fireworks are a safe distance away from people and they’re only handled by the appropriate people. One of the most important thing is to never mix alcohol and fireworks as it always increases the risk of injury.

“It really depends on the type of firework but they can run the full scale from minor burns, loss of appendages to even death, depending on the situation,” Kamphaus said.

He said you should also have a bucket of water for your used fireworks as well as a garden hose handy in case something goes wrong.

With sparklers, a common favorite among kids, safety is also important.

Kamphaus said kids with sparklers need to be under constant supervision. He said sparklers burn intensely hot, as high as 1200 degrees.

“So to give some people an idea, wood burns at about 500 degrees and glass melts at about 900 degrees so it’s pretty hot and those sparks are going to go somewhere,” Kamphaus said.

“Another piece of sparkler safety advice is only use one of them at a time, don’t light multiple and hold them together,” Kamphaus said.

Kamphaus said another kind of display they see around this time of year are the lanterns people light and release into the sky. He said those are a bad idea as once they go up, there is no telling where they can go or where they can land.

It is illegal to shoot off aerial fireworks in Quincy, and if you do see a fire, call the fire department.

