‘It was a life saver’: Storm spree causes damage, but brings much needed rain for farmers

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - The derecho that passed through the Tri-States damaged homes, trees and everything in between, but one positive, farmers said, is the rain that came along with it.

Before Thursday’s derecho, parts of Hancock and Adams Counties were in an “extreme drought,” the only two counties in Illinois to be under such conditions.

Some corn fields across the Tri-States appeared to be partially flattened from the storm that produced wind gusts of over 100 mph.

Hancock County Farm Bureau President Bryan Stevens said it would have been devastating had they not gotten any rain at all.

”In the southern half of the county, we got anywhere between 2 and 3 inches, obviously some places got a little more, but it was a life saver,” Stevens said. “I don’t think a drop of it ran off, most of it came pretty well, the first part came with the storms, came kind of fast, but after that it was nice good rain.”

For the fields that were partially flattened by the derecho, Stevens said it shouldn’t be a big issue.

“Those corn plants will do what they call ‘gooseneck,’ they’ll kind of straighten back up some, it’s going to be a little slow going into harvest, but that plant is still alive,” Stevens said.

Between not getting any rain or having crops partially flattened, Stevens said not getting any rain would have been the worse option.

He remains optimistic about good yields despite the lack of rain.

As of Thursday, Missouri had more than 25 counties facing extreme drought conditions.

