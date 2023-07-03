Keokuk recovers from storm damage

QUINCY (WGEM) --- The city of Keokuk is continuing to recover from last week’s storms.

Officials said that residents can leave storm debris near the road and the city will come pick it up when they are able to.

With the large amount of debris, officials are not sure how long it will take to get it all picked up.

“Well again, I think it might take a couple weeks, it might even take a couple of months in order to get that all done and everything picked up. If you drive around town, you’ll see piles around town on every street and almost out in front of every house,” said Keokuk City Administrator Cole O’Donnel.

Officials are also warning drivers to be aware of a set of stop lights that are currently down at the intersection next to the Taco Bell at 3356 Main St. due to a lightning strike.

Officials said that the intersection will remain a four-way stop for about three weeks until parts come in.

For those who are bringing your debris to the curb, officials said to break it up into manageable pieces.

