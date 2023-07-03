QMG Play of the Week

Thanks for voting!
Mr. Williams Wins 200 Meter Dash At Jerry Ball Classic
Mr. Williams Wins 200 Meter Dash At Jerry Ball Classic(Gray TV)
By Victoria Bordenga
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) -

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

9th and Elm investigation
One person shot, another injured after fight on 9th and Elm
One dead after tree falls on camper in Hannibal
One dead after tree falls on camper in Hannibal
Nauvoo woman survives
Nauvoo woman shares survival story following Thursday’s derecho
Woman crushed, killed by falling tree while sitting in parked car
Woman crushed, killed by tree while sitting in parked car during storm
Quincy Country Club
Thousands without power throughout the Tri-States

Latest News

QMG play of the week
The running back position in the NFL is starting to change, but that isn't stopping local high...
The NFL running back position isn’t stopping Aneyas Williams
NFL RB'S
Canton's softball team is looking to win back to back state championships.
Canton Lady Tigers looking to run it back on the softball dirt