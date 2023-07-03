Toasty for Your 4th of July

After some much-needed rain this past week, skies clear-out just in time for 4th of July. Except for a stray afternoon shower or thunderstorm, most of the day will feature abundant sunshine and above normal temperatures. Much of the Tri-States will jump into the low-to-mid 90s by afternoon. Humidity will play a factor in tomorrow’s forecast, as dewpoints will hover in the mid 60s. Thus, heat indices will top-out in the mid 90s through tomorrow afternoon. Tomorrow will be the perfect day to take the kids out to the pool, cook on the grill, and see fireworks after the sun goes down. Again, it is very important to wear sunscreen when doing outdoor activities.

For Wednesday, rain comes back into the picture in the form of scattered strong to severe thunderstorms along a cold front. There is a level 2 out of 5 risk to see severe thunderstorms mainly Wednesday afternoon and evening. The main threats with these storms will be large hail and damaging winds. With Wednesday’s thunderstorms, temperatures will fall back to near average in the mid-to-upper 80s. Behind the front, temperatures will be lower Thursday and Friday with highs in the low 80′s.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.