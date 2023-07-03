Toasty for Your 4th of July

The Tri-States will jump into the 90s on Independence Day.
The Tri-States will jump into the 90s on Independence Day.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After some much-needed rain this past week, skies clear-out just in time for 4th of July. Except for a stray afternoon shower or thunderstorm, most of the day will feature abundant sunshine and above normal temperatures. Much of the Tri-States will jump into the low-to-mid 90s by afternoon. Humidity will play a factor in tomorrow’s forecast, as dewpoints will hover in the mid 60s. Thus, heat indices will top-out in the mid 90s through tomorrow afternoon. Tomorrow will be the perfect day to take the kids out to the pool, cook on the grill, and see fireworks after the sun goes down. Again, it is very important to wear sunscreen when doing outdoor activities.

For Wednesday, rain comes back into the picture in the form of scattered strong to severe thunderstorms along a cold front. There is a level 2 out of 5 risk to see severe thunderstorms mainly Wednesday afternoon and evening. The main threats with these storms will be large hail and damaging winds. With Wednesday’s thunderstorms, temperatures will fall back to near average in the mid-to-upper 80s. Behind the front, temperatures will be lower Thursday and Friday with highs in the low 80′s.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after tree falls on camper in Hannibal
One dead after tree falls on camper in Hannibal
Woman crushed, killed by falling tree while sitting in parked car
Woman crushed, killed by tree while sitting in parked car during storm
Nauvoo woman survives
Nauvoo woman shares survival story following Thursday’s derecho
9th and Elm investigation
One person shot, another injured after fight on 9th and Elm
4th of July fireworks schedule 2023

Latest News

Today's Futurecast shows some clouds arriving this afternoon and evening. This will take us...
Warmer today, but hot for Independence Day
First Alert Weather Mon Morning
First Alert Weather - Evening - Sunday
The First Alert Futurecast is showing showers and thunderstorms approaching the area Wednesday
Warming Up for Independence Day