Warmer today, but hot for Independence Day

QUINCY (WGEM) - Temperatures this Monday morning are slightly warmer than normal, as we are in the 60s to low 70s. It is also muggy. Due to plenty of low level moisture and light winds you may run into some patchy fog around rivers/lakes/ponds. This fog will dissipate fairly quickly by mid morning. High pressure will be overhead today leading to plentiful sunshine. However, into the afternoon and evening some thin upper level clouds or cumulus clouds look to move into the Tri-States. This will take our skies from sunny to mostly sunny. Daytime highs will be getting warmer today, in the upper 80s. It will be a little humid though with dew points in the 60s. Then into tonight, skies will go from mostly clear to clear. We will have similar nighttime lows in the 60s to low 70s.

For our Independence Day forecast, the aforementioned high pressure system will gradually start to slide eastward away from us. This will switch our winds around to the south. A warm front will be approaching the Tri-States through the day. This will help to usher in hotter air and will keep the humid conditions around. Highs tomorrow will be in the low to mid 90s. It will be a great day for outdoor activities. However, with the heat and humidity staying hydrated and applying/reapplying sunscreen will be important. By the time a lot of the fireworks shows begin, we will have mostly clear skies with temperatures in the low 80s.

