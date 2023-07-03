‘We’ve never seen anything like this’: La Harpe derecho clean up goes into third day

The city's mayor is reporting no injuries at this time.
The city's mayor is reporting no injuries at this time.(WGEM)
By Dylan Smith
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LA HARPE, Ill. (WGEM) - Three days after a derecho passed through the Tri-States, clean up efforts continue all throughout.

Entering Sunday, almost the entire town of La Harpe was still without power. While that’s no longer the case, the process to return the town to normal hasn’t changed.

Melanie Sharpe was at home during the storm that produced wind gusts over 100 mph. The storm left her home with roof damage.

“Getting the branch off the roof was quite a process and we thought it would actually make more damage, but we managed to do it,” Sharpe said. “We’ve been doing that and running over to my parents pretty much 24/7.”

The entire community has been hard at work since Thursday evening.

Since the storm, La Harpe Christian Church has seen the need for assistance skyrocket.

“For each meal yesterday, we probably served 400 for lunch and 400 or 500 for supper, which was really kind of more than we probably anticipated, but we had plenty of meals because the donations have just really really rolled in,” said La Harpe resident and volunteer Monica Crip.

Over the past three days, Crip has been part of the team that’s served and delivered more than 3,000 meals across Hancock County.

Resident Rick Adcock was states away when he found out his hometown was under attack by mother nature.

“We kind of just freaked out and decided we’re going to pack up and head home,” Adcock said.

Upon arrival from Michigan, he said the sights entering town were horrific. To Adcock’s luck, his home had not been damaged by the storm. Like many others around town, he’s working to remove large tree limbs from his backyard.

“I’ve been out here as long as I can all day long, I quit at about 8 o’clock last night,” Adcock said.

Mayor Katherine Hasten-Reed said she isn’t aware of any injuries. Within the next day she expects to receive around 20 workers from the Dept. of Corrections to help clean up.

“We’ve never seen anything like this as long as most of us can remember,” Hasten-Reed said.

To be classified by the National Weather Service as a derecho, the wind damage swath must span at least 240 miles and have wind speeds of at least 58 mph.

RELATED:

