Winking’s celebrates 75 years of business

QUINCY (WGEM) - One Tri-State business is celebrating 75 years of serving our community.

Quincy based sandwich shop and grocery store Winking’s first opened on July 3, 1948.

Store owner Frank Winking said he’s been able to overcome common small business woes like staffing issues and high turnover rates by keeping his employee’s work environment as friendly as possible.

He thinks Quincy residents continue coming back to the shop have helped to keep their doors open for three quarters of a century.

“I think they really feel as though after they leave that their business is appreciated, and I think they can tell that when we tell them thank you, it’s a genuine thank you and I think that if they would think about if they would like to be a part of see how business was done in the old days, when it was much more personable and light hearted. I think that would be a reason for them to want to come here,” Winking said.

Winking said the shop was initially opened by his father, Dick, who was a veteran

He said Winking’s is the last surviving corner grocery store of the about one hundred shops that were in operation in Quincy when his father first opened the shop.

