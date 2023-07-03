Winking’s celebrates 75 years of business

The store’s owner, Frank Winking, said he’s been able to overcome common small businesses woes...
The store’s owner, Frank Winking, said he’s been able to overcome common small businesses woes like staffing issues and high turnover rates by keeping his employee’s work environment as friendly as possible.(WGEM)
By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - One Tri-State business is celebrating 75 years of serving our community.

Quincy based sandwich shop and grocery store Winking’s first opened on July 3, 1948.

Store owner Frank Winking said he’s been able to overcome common small business woes like staffing issues and high turnover rates by keeping his employee’s work environment as friendly as possible.

He thinks Quincy residents continue coming back to the shop have helped to keep their doors open for three quarters of a century.

“I think they really feel as though after they leave that their business is appreciated, and I think they can tell that when we tell them thank you, it’s a genuine thank you and I think that if they would think about if they would like to be a part of see how business was done in the old days, when it was much more personable and light hearted. I think that would be a reason for them to want to come here,” Winking said.

Winking said the shop was initially opened by his father, Dick, who was a veteran

He said Winking’s is the last surviving corner grocery store of the about one hundred shops that were in operation in Quincy when his father first opened the shop.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after tree falls on camper in Hannibal
One dead after tree falls on camper in Hannibal
Woman crushed, killed by falling tree while sitting in parked car
Woman crushed, killed by tree while sitting in parked car during storm
Nauvoo woman survives
Nauvoo woman shares survival story following Thursday’s derecho
9th and Elm investigation
One person shot, another injured after fight on 9th and Elm
4th of July fireworks schedule 2023

Latest News

Cleanup in the homestretch in Quincy
Cleanup in the home stretch for Quincy
Several counties in the Tri-States were facing "extreme drought" conditions ahead of Thursday's...
‘It was a life saver’: Storm spree causes damage, but brings much needed rain for farmers
Super Hero Blood Drive
The American Red Cross hold blood drive in Palmyra
Keokuk damage
Keokuk recovers from storm damage