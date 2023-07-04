Birthdays and Anniversaries: July 4, 2023

By Quentin Wells
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Marilyn Valentine

Deb Hildabrink

John Dittmer

Chris Trowbridge

Laura Peterson

Mary Jo Smith

Carolyn McCann

Verna Jean Jones

Tray Allensworth

Ron Epping

Reggie Davidson

Daxton Wiskirchen

Angie Henderson

Tim Caldwell

Diana Mcclelland

Aaron Thorpe

Craig Calvert

Nicole Tait

Travis Courtois

Brylynn Sprinkle

ANNIVERSARIES

Josh & Sara Ragar

Denny & Suzanne Forsythe

Steve & Susie Reis

Lowell & Jan Armstrong

Jim & Sharon Lovelace

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hospital Reports

WGEM Hospital Report

Hospital Report: July 4, 2023

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By WGEM Staff
July 4, 2023.

Hospital Reports

WGEM Hospital Report

Hospital Report: July 3, 2023

Updated: 24 hours ago
|
By WGEM Staff
July 3, 2023.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: July 3, 2023

Updated: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:09 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: July 2, 2023

Updated: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:09 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Latest News

Hospital Reports

WGEM Hospital Report

Hospital Report: July 2, 2023

Updated: Jul. 2, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
July 2, 2023

Hospital Reports

WGEM Hospital Report

Hospital Report: July 1, 2023

Updated: Jul. 1, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
July 1, 2023

Hospital Reports

WGEM Hospital Report

Hospital Report: June 30, 2023

Updated: Jun. 30, 2023 at 10:04 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
June 30, 2023

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: July 1, 2023

Updated: Jun. 30, 2023 at 7:19 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: June 30, 2023

Updated: Jun. 30, 2023 at 7:18 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

WGEM Hospital Report

Hospital Report: June 29, 2023

Updated: Jun. 29, 2023 at 7:21 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
June 29, 2023.